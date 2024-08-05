Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1789 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1789 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31267 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
