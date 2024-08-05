Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1789 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1789 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1789 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1789 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31267 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1789 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1789 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
5640 $
Price in auction currency 5640 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1789 Mo FM at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1789 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search