Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1784 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1784 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1784 Mo FF at auction Stack's - November 1, 2023
Mexico 4 Escudos 1784 Mo FF at auction Stack's - November 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

