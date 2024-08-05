4 Escudos 1784 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1784 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

Сondition XF (1)