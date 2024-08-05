Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1784 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1784 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Stack's (1)
