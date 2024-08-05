Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1776 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1776 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1776 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1776 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2143 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1116 $
Price in auction currency 1116 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

