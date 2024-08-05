Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1776 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1776 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2143 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1116 $
Price in auction currency 1116 USD
