Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1773 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32672 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Stack's (3)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1126 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - June 21, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - February 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date February 5, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

