4 Escudos 1773 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1773 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32672 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1126 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
