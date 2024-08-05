Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1771 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Specification

  Metal Gold (0,917)
  Weight 13,5 g
  Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  Diameter 30 mm
  Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  Country Mexico
  Period Charles III
  Denomination 4 Escudos
  Year 1771
  Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  Mint Mexico City
  Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

