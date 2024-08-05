Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1766 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1766 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search