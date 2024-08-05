Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1766 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1766 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1766 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1766 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
