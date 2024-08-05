Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1765 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3506 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 63,250. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Stack's (3)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Mexico 4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
8400 $
Price in auction currency 8400 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
9624 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Mexico 4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Mexico 4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Mexico 4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1765 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search