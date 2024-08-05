Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1765 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3506 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 63,250. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
8400 $
Price in auction currency 8400 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
9624 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
