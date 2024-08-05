4 Escudos 1765 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1765 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3506 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 63,250. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3)