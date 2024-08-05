Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1761 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2251 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1756 $
Price in auction currency 1280 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
