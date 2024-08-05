4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1761 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition VF (8) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)