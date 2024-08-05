Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1761 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • St James’s (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2251 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
Mexico 4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1756 $
Price in auction currency 1280 GBP
Mexico 4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 26, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1761 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search