2 Escudos 1784 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1784 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
