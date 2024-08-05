Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1784 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1784 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1784 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1784 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 823 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

