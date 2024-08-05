Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1784 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

