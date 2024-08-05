Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1779 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: La Galerie Numismatique
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1779 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 17,000. Bidding took place March 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1007 $
Price in auction currency 17000 MXN
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
