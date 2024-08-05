Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1779 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1779 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1779 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: La Galerie Numismatique

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1779 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 17,000. Bidding took place March 8, 2024.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1007 $
Price in auction currency 17000 MXN
Mexico 2 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Cayón - June 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

