2 Escudos 1779 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1779 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 17,000. Bidding took place March 8, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)