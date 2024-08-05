Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1771 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1771 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3153 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1686 $
Price in auction currency 29000 MXN
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 1528 USD
Where to sell?
