Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1770 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1770 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1770 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1770 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1293 $
Price in auction currency 1293 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

