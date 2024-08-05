Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1769 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1769 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
1293 $
Price in auction currency 1293 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
