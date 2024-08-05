Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1768 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1768 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30863 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- London Ancient Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
