Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1768 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1768 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1768 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1768 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30863 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction London Ancient Coins - November 11, 2015
Seller London Ancient Coins
Date November 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 2 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 2 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 2 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Mexico 2 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

