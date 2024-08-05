Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1786 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1786 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1786 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1786 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31166 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1786 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1786 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1786 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1786 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1786 Mo FM at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1786 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1786 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

