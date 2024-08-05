Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1784 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1784 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1784 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1784 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1784 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1784 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
