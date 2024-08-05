Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1778 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1778 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2250 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search