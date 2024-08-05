1 Escudo 1778 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1778 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)