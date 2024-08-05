Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1777 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1777 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31156 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
