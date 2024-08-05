Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1777 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1777 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1777 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1777 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31156 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1777 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

