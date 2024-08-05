Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1770 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24405 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 447 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction CNG - May 14, 2014
Seller CNG
Date May 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF at auction Leu - October 30, 2009
Seller Leu
Date October 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

