Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1770 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1770 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24405 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Leu (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 447 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
