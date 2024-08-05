Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1768 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2038 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 25, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Mexico 1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

