Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1768 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (2)
- ibercoin (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2038 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
