1 Escudo 1768 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1768 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3)