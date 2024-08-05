Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1767 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1767 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1767 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1767 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31647 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1767 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
922 $
Price in auction currency 860 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1767 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1767 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1767 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

