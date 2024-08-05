1 Escudo 1767 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1767 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31647 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)