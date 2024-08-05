Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1821 Mo JJ "Type 1814-1821" (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1821 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35976 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,020. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (35)
- Cayón (7)
- Heritage (9)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (8)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1707 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
4080 $
Price in auction currency 4080 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search