Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1820 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31389 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,465. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - June 11, 2020
Mexico 2 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - June 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

