Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1818 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31388 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 2 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7638 $
Price in auction currency 7638 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 2 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

