2 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1817 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31387 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition VF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)