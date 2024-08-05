2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1815 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos auction for MXN 49,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (5)