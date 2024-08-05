Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1815 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos auction for MXN 49,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 8, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
851 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - October 9, 2021
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date October 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

