Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1815 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos auction for MXN 49,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
851 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date October 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
