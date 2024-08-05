Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1820 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1820 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31383 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
