Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1818 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Mexico 1 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2016
Mexico 1 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1818 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search