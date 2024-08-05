Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1818 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
