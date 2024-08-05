Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1817 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31380 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 541. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1817 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo
