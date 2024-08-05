Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1814 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31376 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,170. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
