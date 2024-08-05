Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1814 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31376 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,170. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - November 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 350 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Nomisma - May 13, 2014
Seller Nomisma
Date May 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Mexico 1 Escudo 1814 Mo HJ at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1814 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search