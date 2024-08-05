Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1811 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22241 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
822 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Mexico 1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1811 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search