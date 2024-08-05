Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1811 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22241 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (13)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
822 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
