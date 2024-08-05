1 Escudo 1811 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1811 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22241 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (3) XF (7) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (8) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (17) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (4)

Cayón (2)

Heritage (13)

Künker (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)