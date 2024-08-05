Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1752 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22206 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4832 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3950 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Morton & Eden - November 14, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 27, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

