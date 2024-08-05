Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1752 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1752
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1752 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22206 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4832 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3950 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
