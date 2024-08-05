Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1758 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1758 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1758 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1758 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
17625 $
Price in auction currency 17625 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

