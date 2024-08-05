Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1758 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1758 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search