Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1759 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1759 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1759 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1759 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Briggs & Bustos - April 26, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2732 $
Price in auction currency 47000 MXN
Mexico 2 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

