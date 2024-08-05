Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1758 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1758 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1758 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1758 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32429 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

