2 Escudos 1750 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1750 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)