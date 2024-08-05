Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1750 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1750 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1750 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1750 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
4279 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Mexico 2 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Morton & Eden - November 14, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

