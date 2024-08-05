Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1750 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1750 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
4279 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
