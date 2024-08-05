Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1754 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30855 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
