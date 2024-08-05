Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1754 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30855 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF at auction Morton & Eden - November 14, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF at auction Heritage - December 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - November 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Mexico 1 Escudo 1754 Mo MF at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

