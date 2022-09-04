flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

4 Schilling 1846 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 4 Schilling 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 165,626

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 4 Schilling
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 862 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (4)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

