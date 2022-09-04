Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
4 Schilling 1846 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 165,626
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 4 Schilling
- Year 1846
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Schwerin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 862 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Schilling 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
