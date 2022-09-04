4 Schilling 1846 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 862 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (5) VF (1)