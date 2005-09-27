Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Shilling 1840 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC51,678
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodPaul Friedrich
- DenominationShilling
- Year1840
- RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4299 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
