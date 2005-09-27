flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1840 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse Shilling 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse Shilling 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC51,678

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1840
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4299 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1840 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1840 at auction Künker - September 27, 2005
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2005
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Paul FriedrichCoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1840All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins ShillingNumismatic auctions