Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Dreiling 1841 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse Dreiling 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse Dreiling 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC99,576

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • DenominationDreiling
  • Year1841
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1841 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1841 at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
SellerCoins.ee
DateNovember 8, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1841 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

