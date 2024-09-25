Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2 1/2 Thaler 1840 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,896)
- Weight3,33 g
- Pure gold (0,0959 oz) 2,9837 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,910
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodPaul Friedrich
- Denomination2 1/2 Thaler
- Year1840
- RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 . This gold coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
1654 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
