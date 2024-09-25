flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2 1/2 Thaler 1840 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight3,33 g
  • Pure gold (0,0959 oz) 2,9837 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,910

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • Denomination2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year1840
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 . This gold coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
1654 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 28, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
SellerMöller
DateJune 8, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
SellerMöller
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
SellerHess Divo
DateMay 28, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 9, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
SellerMöller
DateNovember 2, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 23, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

