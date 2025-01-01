flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Gold coins 2 1/2 Thaler of Paul Friedrich - Mecklenburg-Schwerin

type-coin
2 1/2 Thaler 1840

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
18402,910069
