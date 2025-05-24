10 Thaler 1839 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 . This gold coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7421 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place March 11, 2005.

