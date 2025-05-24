flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

10 Thaler 1839 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1839 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse 10 Thaler 1839 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight13,319 g
  • Pure gold (0,3837 oz) 11,9338 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC91,613

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • Denomination10 Thaler
  • Year1839
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 . This gold coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7421 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place March 11, 2005.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1478 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
1759 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
SellerStack's
DateMarch 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 16, 2014
SellerNumismatica Ranieri
DateNovember 16, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
SellerKünker
DateOctober 31, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - October 7, 2008
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - June 17, 2008
SellerKünker
DateJune 17, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

