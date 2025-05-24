Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
10 Thaler 1839 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,896)
- Weight13,319 g
- Pure gold (0,3837 oz) 11,9338 g
- Diameter27 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC91,613
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodPaul Friedrich
- Denomination10 Thaler
- Year1839
- RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1839 . This gold coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7421 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place March 11, 2005.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
