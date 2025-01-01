flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Gold coins 10 Thaler of Paul Friedrich - Mecklenburg-Schwerin

type-coin
10 Thaler 1839

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
183991,613027
