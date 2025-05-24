Thaler 1848 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31016 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (20) AU (57) XF (157) VF (129) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (4) AU58 (4) XF45 (2) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (3) RNGA (3)

