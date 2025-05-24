Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1848 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,750)
- Weight22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter34,5 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC528,246
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- DenominationThaler
- Year1848
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31016 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
