Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1848 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter34,5 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC528,246

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1848
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (373)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31016 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
824 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 2, 2025
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Busso Peus - November 7, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
SellerBAC
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
SellerNOA
DateOctober 28, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

