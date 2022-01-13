flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1842 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,468 g
  • Pure silver (0,0019 oz) 0,0585 g
  • Diameter12,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC202,954

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1842
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2718 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1842 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1842 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

