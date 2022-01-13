Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1842 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,125)
- Weight0,468 g
- Pure silver (0,0019 oz) 0,0585 g
- Diameter12,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC202,954
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1842
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2718 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
