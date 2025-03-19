flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1/6 Thaler 1848 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 1/6 Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,521)
  • Weight5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
  • Diameter22,95 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC136,524

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1848
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 10325 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 250. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Eichsfelder Münzhandel - January 21, 2024
SellerEichsfelder Münzhandel
DateJanuary 21, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
SellerWAG
DateOctober 10, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateMay 29, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 13, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 20, 2018
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateOctober 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

