1/6 Thaler 1848 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 10325 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 250. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

