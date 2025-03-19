Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
1/6 Thaler 1848 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,521)
- Weight5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Diameter22,95 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC136,524
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination1/6 Thaler
- Year1848
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/6 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 10325 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 250. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections