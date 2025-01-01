flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Silver coins 1/6 Thaler of Frederick Francis II - Mecklenburg-Schwerin

type-coin
type-coin

1/6 Thaler 1848

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1848A136,524053
