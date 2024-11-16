flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight2,436 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,047,200

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination1/12 Thaler
  • Year1848
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 with mark F.N.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 211. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.

Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Demeter Coins - November 4, 2024
SellerDemeter Coins
DateNovember 4, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJanuary 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 4, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateAugust 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

