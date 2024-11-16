Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
1/12 Thaler 1848 F.N. (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight2,436 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,047,200
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination1/12 Thaler
- Year1848
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/12 Thaler 1848 with mark F.N.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 211. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.
SellerDemeter Coins
DateNovember 4, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
